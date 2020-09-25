Rachel In Friends Was Nearly Played By A Supporting Cast Member Instead Of Jennifer Aniston

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life. It’s almost impossible to imagine Friends without any of the core six actors, but it turns out the cast could have looked very different. That’s because Rachel Green was nearly played by one of the supporting actors. Jane Sibbett, who played Ross Geller’s ex-wife Carol Willick-Bunch, has revealed she was originally lined up to play Jennifer Aniston’s role.

NBC Jennifer Aniston played Rachel in Friends

“I actually was up for another character,” Jane revealed in an interview with News.com.au. “They wanted me to be one of the main six.” However, because Jane was pregnant at the time the show was being cast, things did not end up working out. She continued: “I asked them [her agents] if they’d told the producers I was pregnant [at the time] and they said, ‘Oh no, we thought we’d tell them later.’ And I said, ‘No you’ve got to tell them now.’ “So obviously [the producers] said it wouldn’t work out.”

NBC Jane Sibbett as Carol Willick-Bunch with David Schwimmer as Ross Geller

Jane added that she had “no regrets” about how things wound up, saying: “There’s no way anybody could have come close to what Jennifer Aniston did with Rachel. She was so perfect.” But Jane is not the only other Friends cast member who tried out for the role of Rachel. It’s long been known among fans of the US sitcom that Courteney Cox was originally asked to audition for the part, but she pleaded with producers to consider her for Monica Geller instead, as she was more drawn to the character.

NBC via Getty Images Courteney Cox was originally in line for the role of Rachel