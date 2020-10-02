12 Baby Names Beautifully Inspired By The Four Seasons

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.
At the autumn equinox, the weather changed almost overnight: from heady, hot summer sun to cool rain and the glow of copper leaves on the ground.
If you want to channel the time when the earth settles into a new season, what better way than to give your little one a name inspired by this special shift in time?
We have a wealth of baby name inspiration on HuffPost UK Parents, but here are 12 monikers that beautifully represent the changing of the seasons.
Autumn
Amber
In Arabic, the meaning of Amber is ‘jewel’. You may know it by the honey-coloured stone that’s actually made of fossilised tree resin.
Ash
In Hebrew, the meaning of the name ‘Ash’ is happy. It’s also a beautiful tree.
Call a spade a spade! One of the most perfect names for a baby born in autumn is... Autumn, from the Latin word ‘autumnus’.
Summer
Kyra
Krya comes from the Egyptian word for ‘sun’.
Skye
This pretty name means sky and is taken from the old Norse ‘sky’, meaning ‘cloud’.
Once again, the straightforward English name Summer – associated with the warmest season of the year – wins our vote!
Spring
Blossom
Of English origin, this name means ‘flower’ or ‘bloom’.
Dawn
Old English in origin, Dawn takes its meaning from the first appearance of light, or daybreak.
Hazel
Hazel comes from the name of the tree, or the colour, and was originally spelled hæsel in Old English.
Winter
Holly
This comes from the Old English, meaning, ‘dwelling by the clearing by the hollow’. But of course, it conjures up thoughts of the perfect Christmas plant.
Jack
Jack, meaning ‘God is gracious’, is forever tied to Jack Frost – a figure representing ice, snow, sleet, winter, and freezing cold in books, stories and film.
Niamh
This Irish girl’s name, meaning ‘snow’, can also be spelled with its English form of Neve.