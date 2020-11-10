Families

25 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (Oct. 27-Nov. 9)

"I went ahead and put up my Christmas tree yesterday. Now I can put all the presents my husband didn't know he bought for me under there."

Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.

And somehow, the spouses of Twitter continue to find humour in the minutiae of married life and sum it up perfectly in no more than 280 characters.

Every other Monday, we round up the funniest marriage tweets of the previous two weeks. Read on for 25 relatable new ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25

