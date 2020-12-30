Life

The 29 Most Hilarious Tweets About The Royals This Year

Remember KFC and Prince William's 'His Royal Thighness' moment?

This has been a year full of chaos for everyone ― even the royals.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off 2020 by announcing their decision to step back as working royals, signalling there would be a lot of changes ahead. And this was well before anyone saw the coronavirus pandemic on the horizon.

But amidst a year of turbulence, turmoil and sadness, Twitter users still managed to make us laugh.

We rounded up some of the best tweets about royals that struck our funny bone and ― in some cases ― were finger-licking funny.

The best reactions to Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back:

The best reactions to Prince William staring at a KFC:

The best reactions to “The Crown”:

And just the best random royals tweets this year, period:

