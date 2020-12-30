The 29 Most Hilarious Tweets About The Royals This Year

This has been a year full of chaos for everyone ― even the royals.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off 2020 by announcing their decision to step back as working royals, signalling there would be a lot of changes ahead. And this was well before anyone saw the coronavirus pandemic on the horizon.
But amidst a year of turbulence, turmoil and sadness, Twitter users still managed to make us laugh.
We rounded up some of the best tweets about royals that struck our funny bone and ― in some cases ― were finger-licking funny.
The best reactions to Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back:
The best reactions to Prince William staring at a KFC:
The best reactions to “The Crown”:
And just the best random royals tweets this year, period:
Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.