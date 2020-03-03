FAMILIES
03/03/2020 8:28 AM AEDT

25 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (Feb. 11-24)

"There is no way to place my wife’s coffee order at Starbucks without feeling like I need to apologize afterwards."

Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.

And somehow the husbands and wives of Twitter continue to find humor in the minutiae of married life and sum it up perfectly in 280 characters or less.

Every other Monday, we round up the funniest marriage tweets of the last two weeks. Read on for 25 relatable new ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

Also on HuffPost
MORE: Twitter relationships family marriage families