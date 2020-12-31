Woof — it’s been a loooooong year.

The year 2020 left many of us feeling like indoor cats, gazing out our windows at the outside world. And when we did go outside, it was hard not to feel like our dogs, overjoyed with happiness to go on a simple walk.

But for many of us, our furry, four-legged friends helped us get through this cat-astrophic, mother pupper of a year. They purred, they nuzzled and they muzzled our existential dread by making us roll over in laughter.

So in honour of these unsung heroes of 2020 — who are blissfully unaware that 2020 left many of us humans feeling like chew toys with the squeaker pulled out — here are 60 of the funniest tweets about cats and dogs this year.

And enjoy. It’s truly what we all knead right meow.

me: gender is a social construct



me to my cat: Mr. Sir! You are just a little boy who is a man. Mr. Sir Boy! — permanent secretary for paul mccartney (@GraceSpelman) December 13, 2020

Took in a parcel for my neighbour across the road earlier. I just went to his house to tell him, he opened the door and there was one of my cats, sitting on his chair all comfy. — Dr Kelly 🔶 🕷 (@KellyQuilt) December 4, 2020

He is having WAY TOO MUCH FUN !! 🐶😄❄️



( via sydnikautz | TikTok ) pic.twitter.com/xEqPyTcDFI — Stefano S. Magi (@myworld2121) December 7, 2020

quarantine day 15 is having a conversation with your cat about how lucky she is that she doesn’t get her period — erin gilfoy (@eringilfoy) March 29, 2020

During teaching today I was petting my cat and my co-teacher announced it and asked to see the cat. Then no fewer than 60% of the students reached down and pulled THEIR cats up into view of the cameras and suddenly my Zoom squares were all cats and everything was perfect. — Sarah Williams (@misanthropologa) September 23, 2020

Have you seen anyone love the rain this much ??



( Via TikTok | a_dora_bull ) 🐶 pic.twitter.com/5gAstVBLt9 — Stefano S. Magi (@myworld2121) September 30, 2020

Took a pic of the cat lookin out the window and accidentally turned him into some sort of god. pic.twitter.com/xjN4W6peSJ — Amanda (@amandahys7) October 1, 2020

What I love about cats is how they, collectively, as a species, have never been fed, ever — phenomenell (@theneliad) February 22, 2020

please look at this picture of my friend’s cat who had to get shaved for surgery pic.twitter.com/RZNPUyXJZX — Ash♀️ (@trashlyn_) September 15, 2020

2020 was a kinda bad year for me but a really good year for my dog who did not have to be alone for a single second — Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) December 14, 2020

Welcome to the void pic.twitter.com/jqxJN5Pkyg — cats in random places (@cats_places) December 12, 2020

I can’t even believe these pics are real and it’s MY family 🤩😭🤍 pic.twitter.com/M7Xlygysck — brianna (@briannalhaynes) November 24, 2020

Took my dogs to take their yearly christmas photos. It’s really hard when you have one super photogenic dog and one dog having an existential crisis. pic.twitter.com/4gUyIsB5OJ — Laurenn (@laurenncarterr) December 7, 2019

Sorry, I wasn’t ignoring your text, my dog was barking in her sleep so I had to drop everything to gently wake her up & keep whispering, “it’s okay, it was just a dream” until she fell back asleep — Hillary (Not Sara) (@smithsara79) October 13, 2020

Fridge sign of the day. pic.twitter.com/cTMdwgUrgq — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) April 26, 2020

My husband set up a motion sensor sign that lights up when my cat poops....please hire him, he has too much time on his hands pic.twitter.com/gS9VH0Nz6T — Hannah Solow (@hamstertalk) November 12, 2020

1 in the morning. We found her sitting like this, beside her food bowl. pic.twitter.com/ymmzcscdQK — Aavi (@poisonaavi) September 2, 2020

I disgustedly told my dog 'all you care about is food and attention' and my raw hypocrisy just sort of hung there in the air — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) September 15, 2020

My mom and her cat Hobbes! He just likes sleepin like that pic.twitter.com/LJY2Tf7ZRQ — Olivia Chin Mueller ⭐️ Mousemoth Land (@ocmillustration) February 16, 2020

this is what i come home to every day now 😂

(Caters News Agency) pic.twitter.com/oW0Lv4vtGr — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) October 7, 2020

quarantine day 14: me cats jus asked me if i wanted the radio left on while he went out — P (@pw_1995) March 31, 2020

“I’ve been watching you sleep for the last hour trying to organize my thoughts. I’m not sure how to say this so I’m just gonna come right out with it. Why the f*ck do we never go to the dog park anymore??? Also wake the hell up, I’m starving” pic.twitter.com/Ix8Yw61Vit — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 12, 2020

I told my dog she was adopted today. — cloakzy (@cloakzy) November 13, 2020

Friend: Your house smells like wet dog.



Me: Thanks. It’s because I hug him when I cry. — Cam (@GinAndJif) October 7, 2020

Best Group Photos ever pic.twitter.com/HAqeB72tkb — Puppies 🎄🎅 (@PopularPuppies) November 24, 2020

I’m fascinated by the rules of this game pic.twitter.com/JIIzJKvGOD — Earthling (@ziyatong) July 31, 2020

This morning I saw my neighbour talking to her dog. You could see that she thought the dog understood her. I went back inside and told my cat what I'd seen. We laughed and laughed. — Andy Lea 💙💙 (@AndyL1964) October 15, 2020

my dog is a weirdo bro. pic.twitter.com/eFh9beco2p — BAD BUNNY STAN ACCOUNT. (@omgcrystall) June 10, 2020

My cat just locked up my dog lmfaooooo💀😂 pic.twitter.com/stHx7Pb7oy — mango angelo (@DakotaLameHumor) May 2, 2020

You ever just feel like this cat pic.twitter.com/ahfO5rjrT7 — 𝖑𝖊𝖝𝖎 🥀 (@alexivenegas_) June 17, 2020

Found out last night our cat goes to the kebab shop down the road every day and they give him lamb mince. There's a picture of him on the wall — The Pie & Nonce Pub (@pieandnoncepub) December 2, 2020

Today in find the cat pic.twitter.com/P6soGOv8k1 — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) June 7, 2020

*orders expensive cat bed*



*waits 5 weeks for overseas shipping*



*watches the cat ignore it for 6 months*



*finally throws it, defeated, on top of the wardrobe* pic.twitter.com/JR6h6EI8Mk — Strangerbauble (@strangerbabble) March 28, 2020

Some sports are slower. More about the strategy. pic.twitter.com/JMBaGJ1tSd — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 9, 2020

Okay, I’m getting REALLY sick of people accusing me of being crazy for talking to my dogs...

I mean, what else am I supposed to do when they ask me a question..? — Amber (@AmberD1116) October 15, 2020

THEY ARE SITTING WATCHING THE STORM LIKE THIS?????????

I have perished pic.twitter.com/vmoPj2vjGL — emma patricia (@_ewmma) July 11, 2020

Catching feelings from the living room ♥️♥️♥️

🎥: goldengirl_xena (IG)#mydogiscutest pic.twitter.com/ItpUtlLgVe — My Dog Is Cutest (@mydogiscutest) December 3, 2020

Dad can't go to the mosque due to the pandemic, so Tofu accompany him five times a day. pic.twitter.com/2GvhTuXD47 — fahmiツ - buy What Comes After on Steam/Itch pls (@fahmitsu) March 26, 2020

Sometimes when my cats sit right next to me, I'll get up and go hide under the bed just so they know how it feels. — Brent Terhune (@BrentTerhune) September 23, 2020

Made the bed, kept cleaning the apartment, realized I hadn’t seen the cat for a little bit and found him like this pic.twitter.com/ohB7CkmYcM — Dani Balenson (@dlbee_) February 16, 2020

Me sliding into the long Christmas weekend like pic.twitter.com/4vUY4zs26f — Kalhan (@KalhanR) December 24, 2020

My neighbor’s dog scratched at my front door until I opened it... then ran in and stole one of my dog’s toys and ran out! I got played. And I respect it. — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) December 21, 2020

Men be like: NO I dont want a dog! I dont need anymore shit on my plate



-30 sec later pic.twitter.com/uBcGiYJUDN — Julia Song (@realjuliasong) December 13, 2020

Me, regaling the 9 cats I adopted during quarantine with the story of our family. pic.twitter.com/UKmlbEgoEM — Nick Jordan (@themaledaze) March 30, 2020

Wakey, wakey dad! It’s time for my breakfast

(kenzoykim / IG) pic.twitter.com/NGyQr2F8XO — Woof Woof® (@WoofWoof_TV) October 28, 2020

Read instructions before assembling your cat. pic.twitter.com/p3KSw04L0X — Cheddar 🎄Blitzen⛄ Cat (@biscuitscheddar) December 4, 2020

When you work from home and your manager wants a word with you pic.twitter.com/XyapLRa5S7 — Saint Nic 🏳️‍🌈 (@Hughes87n) March 25, 2020

This is Karl. He’s been working on his bark. Turns out it’s way too powerful. 12/10 pic.twitter.com/wwsrXGXNKQ — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) November 25, 2020

just took a bath with my dog and we both had a good time please someone find a vaccine and end the quarantine I don’t want to become this type of white person — addie weyrich (@addieyomind) March 31, 2020

luna wants my dinner, a limited photo series pic.twitter.com/OKZps9hHsk — jade (@BacklineNurse) March 30, 2020

So my sister bought her dog a new ball for Christmas 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8MWoTgtTMU — Hilbo Flowerpot Baggins (@hilary_l072) December 25, 2020