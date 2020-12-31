Woof — it’s been a loooooong year.
The year 2020 left many of us feeling like indoor cats, gazing out our windows at the outside world. And when we did go outside, it was hard not to feel like our dogs, overjoyed with happiness to go on a simple walk.
But for many of us, our furry, four-legged friends helped us get through this cat-astrophic, mother pupper of a year. They purred, they nuzzled and they muzzled our existential dread by making us roll over in laughter.
So in honour of these unsung heroes of 2020 — who are blissfully unaware that 2020 left many of us humans feeling like chew toys with the squeaker pulled out — here are 60 of the funniest tweets about cats and dogs this year.
And enjoy. It’s truly what we all knead right meow.
me: gender is a social construct— permanent secretary for paul mccartney (@GraceSpelman) December 13, 2020
me to my cat: Mr. Sir! You are just a little boy who is a man. Mr. Sir Boy!
May 3, 2020
Took in a parcel for my neighbour across the road earlier. I just went to his house to tell him, he opened the door and there was one of my cats, sitting on his chair all comfy.— Dr Kelly 🔶 🕷 (@KellyQuilt) December 4, 2020
He is having WAY TOO MUCH FUN !! 🐶😄❄️— Stefano S. Magi (@myworld2121) December 7, 2020
( via sydnikautz | TikTok ) pic.twitter.com/xEqPyTcDFI
quarantine day 15 is having a conversation with your cat about how lucky she is that she doesn’t get her period— erin gilfoy (@eringilfoy) March 29, 2020
egg thief!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/X3ySQ3zhWp— kat (@bbykaat) August 16, 2020
During teaching today I was petting my cat and my co-teacher announced it and asked to see the cat. Then no fewer than 60% of the students reached down and pulled THEIR cats up into view of the cameras and suddenly my Zoom squares were all cats and everything was perfect.— Sarah Williams (@misanthropologa) September 23, 2020
Have you seen anyone love the rain this much ??— Stefano S. Magi (@myworld2121) September 30, 2020
( Via TikTok | a_dora_bull ) 🐶 pic.twitter.com/5gAstVBLt9
Took a pic of the cat lookin out the window and accidentally turned him into some sort of god. pic.twitter.com/xjN4W6peSJ— Amanda (@amandahys7) October 1, 2020
What I love about cats is how they, collectively, as a species, have never been fed, ever— phenomenell (@theneliad) February 22, 2020
please look at this picture of my friend’s cat who had to get shaved for surgery pic.twitter.com/RZNPUyXJZX— Ash♀️ (@trashlyn_) September 15, 2020
2020 was a kinda bad year for me but a really good year for my dog who did not have to be alone for a single second— Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) December 14, 2020
Welcome to the void pic.twitter.com/jqxJN5Pkyg— cats in random places (@cats_places) December 12, 2020
Scores, please. pic.twitter.com/f6X5tXbUgN— Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) October 26, 2020
I can’t even believe these pics are real and it’s MY family 🤩😭🤍 pic.twitter.com/M7Xlygysck— brianna (@briannalhaynes) November 24, 2020
Took my dogs to take their yearly christmas photos. It’s really hard when you have one super photogenic dog and one dog having an existential crisis. pic.twitter.com/4gUyIsB5OJ— Laurenn (@laurenncarterr) December 7, 2019
Sorry, I wasn’t ignoring your text, my dog was barking in her sleep so I had to drop everything to gently wake her up & keep whispering, “it’s okay, it was just a dream” until she fell back asleep— Hillary (Not Sara) (@smithsara79) October 13, 2020
Fridge sign of the day. pic.twitter.com/cTMdwgUrgq— Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) April 26, 2020
"You said snack?" pic.twitter.com/jMYMPUGdYl— Vida Animal🐾 (@Mundo_Animall) September 24, 2020
My husband set up a motion sensor sign that lights up when my cat poops....please hire him, he has too much time on his hands pic.twitter.com/gS9VH0Nz6T— Hannah Solow (@hamstertalk) November 12, 2020
1 in the morning. We found her sitting like this, beside her food bowl. pic.twitter.com/ymmzcscdQK— Aavi (@poisonaavi) September 2, 2020
I disgustedly told my dog 'all you care about is food and attention' and my raw hypocrisy just sort of hung there in the air— Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) September 15, 2020
My mom and her cat Hobbes! He just likes sleepin like that pic.twitter.com/LJY2Tf7ZRQ— Olivia Chin Mueller ⭐️ Mousemoth Land (@ocmillustration) February 16, 2020
this is what i come home to every day now 😂— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) October 7, 2020
(Caters News Agency) pic.twitter.com/oW0Lv4vtGr
quarantine day 14: me cats jus asked me if i wanted the radio left on while he went out— P (@pw_1995) March 31, 2020
“I’ve been watching you sleep for the last hour trying to organize my thoughts. I’m not sure how to say this so I’m just gonna come right out with it. Why the f*ck do we never go to the dog park anymore??? Also wake the hell up, I’m starving” pic.twitter.com/Ix8Yw61Vit— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 12, 2020
I told my dog she was adopted today.— cloakzy (@cloakzy) November 13, 2020
Friend: Your house smells like wet dog.— Cam (@GinAndJif) October 7, 2020
Me: Thanks. It’s because I hug him when I cry.
Best Group Photos ever pic.twitter.com/HAqeB72tkb— Puppies 🎄🎅 (@PopularPuppies) November 24, 2020
I’m fascinated by the rules of this game pic.twitter.com/JIIzJKvGOD— Earthling (@ziyatong) July 31, 2020
This morning I saw my neighbour talking to her dog. You could see that she thought the dog understood her. I went back inside and told my cat what I'd seen. We laughed and laughed.— Andy Lea 💙💙 (@AndyL1964) October 15, 2020
September 16, 2020
my dog is a weirdo bro. pic.twitter.com/eFh9beco2p— BAD BUNNY STAN ACCOUNT. (@omgcrystall) June 10, 2020
My cat just locked up my dog lmfaooooo💀😂 pic.twitter.com/stHx7Pb7oy— mango angelo (@DakotaLameHumor) May 2, 2020
You ever just feel like this cat pic.twitter.com/ahfO5rjrT7— 𝖑𝖊𝖝𝖎 🥀 (@alexivenegas_) June 17, 2020
Found out last night our cat goes to the kebab shop down the road every day and they give him lamb mince. There's a picture of him on the wall— The Pie & Nonce Pub (@pieandnoncepub) December 2, 2020
Important!! pic.twitter.com/kwlmCXd0vO— rebug (@rebugmp4) April 29, 2020
Today in find the cat pic.twitter.com/P6soGOv8k1— Kate Hinds (@katehinds) June 7, 2020
During teaching today I was petting my cat and my co-teacher announced it and asked to see the cat. Then no fewer than 60% of the students reached down and pulled THEIR cats up into view of the cameras and suddenly my Zoom squares were all cats and everything was perfect.— Sarah Williams (@misanthropologa) September 23, 2020
*orders expensive cat bed*— Strangerbauble (@strangerbabble) March 28, 2020
*waits 5 weeks for overseas shipping*
*watches the cat ignore it for 6 months*
*finally throws it, defeated, on top of the wardrobe* pic.twitter.com/JR6h6EI8Mk
Some sports are slower. More about the strategy. pic.twitter.com/JMBaGJ1tSd— Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 9, 2020
“how’s self quarantine going?” pic.twitter.com/6dzU8UjoeZ— iqra nabi (@iqraanabi) March 15, 2020
December 16, 2020
Okay, I’m getting REALLY sick of people accusing me of being crazy for talking to my dogs...— Amber (@AmberD1116) October 15, 2020
I mean, what else am I supposed to do when they ask me a question..?
THEY ARE SITTING WATCHING THE STORM LIKE THIS?????????— emma patricia (@_ewmma) July 11, 2020
I have perished pic.twitter.com/vmoPj2vjGL
Catching feelings from the living room ♥️♥️♥️— My Dog Is Cutest (@mydogiscutest) December 3, 2020
🎥: goldengirl_xena (IG)#mydogiscutest pic.twitter.com/ItpUtlLgVe
Dad can't go to the mosque due to the pandemic, so Tofu accompany him five times a day. pic.twitter.com/2GvhTuXD47— fahmiツ - buy What Comes After on Steam/Itch pls (@fahmitsu) March 26, 2020
Sometimes when my cats sit right next to me, I'll get up and go hide under the bed just so they know how it feels.— Brent Terhune (@BrentTerhune) September 23, 2020
Made the bed, kept cleaning the apartment, realized I hadn’t seen the cat for a little bit and found him like this pic.twitter.com/ohB7CkmYcM— Dani Balenson (@dlbee_) February 16, 2020
Me sliding into the long Christmas weekend like pic.twitter.com/4vUY4zs26f— Kalhan (@KalhanR) December 24, 2020
My neighbor’s dog scratched at my front door until I opened it... then ran in and stole one of my dog’s toys and ran out! I got played. And I respect it.— Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) December 21, 2020
Men be like: NO I dont want a dog! I dont need anymore shit on my plate— Julia Song (@realjuliasong) December 13, 2020
-30 sec later pic.twitter.com/uBcGiYJUDN
Me, regaling the 9 cats I adopted during quarantine with the story of our family. pic.twitter.com/UKmlbEgoEM— Nick Jordan (@themaledaze) March 30, 2020
Wakey, wakey dad! It’s time for my breakfast— Woof Woof® (@WoofWoof_TV) October 28, 2020
(kenzoykim / IG) pic.twitter.com/NGyQr2F8XO
Read instructions before assembling your cat. pic.twitter.com/p3KSw04L0X— Cheddar 🎄Blitzen⛄ Cat (@biscuitscheddar) December 4, 2020
When you work from home and your manager wants a word with you pic.twitter.com/XyapLRa5S7— Saint Nic 🏳️🌈 (@Hughes87n) March 25, 2020
This is Karl. He’s been working on his bark. Turns out it’s way too powerful. 12/10 pic.twitter.com/wwsrXGXNKQ— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) November 25, 2020
just took a bath with my dog and we both had a good time please someone find a vaccine and end the quarantine I don’t want to become this type of white person— addie weyrich (@addieyomind) March 31, 2020
luna wants my dinner, a limited photo series pic.twitter.com/OKZps9hHsk— jade (@BacklineNurse) March 30, 2020
So my sister bought her dog a new ball for Christmas 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8MWoTgtTMU— Hilbo Flowerpot Baggins (@hilary_l072) December 25, 2020
Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.