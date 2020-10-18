Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog — or like the cat-astrophic news cycle is making you want to claw up your furniture — let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about cats and dogs.
We shih tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our favourite furballs being complete goofballs. And, yes, they are sure to make you howl.
So shoo your kitty off your keyboard and enjoy some very good tweets. And if you want some more, no need to beg. Check out last week’s batch right here.
This morning I saw my neighbour talking to her dog. You could see that she thought the dog understood her. I went back inside and told my cat what I'd seen. We laughed and laughed.— Andy Lea 💙💙 (@AndyL1964) October 15, 2020
found my cat taking a nap under a blanket on our couch and all I can think of is pic.twitter.com/lW29KXwdVl— Aisha (@aishaasyed) October 15, 2020
I built my dog a selfie booth so she can take photos of herself by pushing a pedal with her paw pic.twitter.com/lpFTVZFlId— Simone Giertz (@SimoneGiertz) October 15, 2020
Synchronise wiggle butts 🍑😍 (tan_cereals / IG) pic.twitter.com/TUpXLDMybd— Woof Woof® (@WoofWoof_TV) October 15, 2020
Wait! What the heck? Where did all of these crunchy leaves come from? #dogsoftwitter #falloween #FallLeaves pic.twitter.com/6tIm5Xv2Ye— Luna Rose (@LunaRose2020) October 13, 2020
IT IS AS GOOD AS I WAS HOPING IT WOULD BE pic.twitter.com/nPO06ldfL8— all mirth no matter (@ajlobster) October 12, 2020
Okay, I’m getting REALLY sick of people accusing me of being crazy for talking to my dogs...— Amber (@AmberD1116) October 15, 2020
I mean, what else am I supposed to do when they ask me a question..?
Bath time pic.twitter.com/s426G1Vrgb— Puppies 🐶 (@PopularPuppies) October 13, 2020
Sorry, I wasn’t ignoring your text, my dog was barking in her sleep so I had to drop everything to gently wake her up & keep whispering, “it’s okay, it was just a dream” until she fell back asleep— Not Sara (genuinely Hillary)🧴 (@smithsara79) October 13, 2020
WHAT IS THIS FROZEN SLURP JUICE #firstsnow #snow #winter #dogs pic.twitter.com/2TLzOxobkj— Bunsen and Beaker (@bunsenbernerbmd) October 13, 2020
Because happiness is enjoying— Stefano S. Magi (@myworld2121) October 15, 2020
the simple things in life !!
( via tubasmash | Ig )🐶 pic.twitter.com/nqN4LVaXR9
I put Benjamin on the balcony to greet people. Soba thought someone snuck onto our balcony and let out a deep growl I never heard before. I gave her treats for being a good guard dog. pic.twitter.com/W7J7pHLij8— Bisexuals of the Blade (@fancy_foxtrot) October 12, 2020
Dog on the other side of the fence is barking and I just heard my neighbor say in a deflated and almost exasperated voice, “I’m right here. You don’t have to yell at me. Especially after the day I just had.”— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) October 13, 2020
Tried to trim my dog's nails and now she looks at me like i'm a war criminal and lays like this pic.twitter.com/qJgSMJs2KA— Robbie Gramer (@RobbieGramer) October 14, 2020
A very fun and hilarious thing I like to do is go up to people with dogs in public and ask, in a very earnest and sincere way, if their dog is a breed that it TOTALLY isn’t.— Mike Chase (@TheMikeChase) October 15, 2020
Me: oh my god, is he an American bulldog?
Golden retriever owner: no.
My dog really look like a whole cartoon in this. She said 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/Gd6POO9hMW— vanessa (@taylorglatzer_) October 16, 2020
My dog becomes possessed while waiting to be fed pic.twitter.com/nT2sotjGjj— Scary Ronnie ʕ º ᴥ ºʔ 🖤🤍💜 (@Rintitty) October 15, 2020
Me: *is allergic to cats*— vivian ✨ (@vivglz) October 14, 2020
Also me: *rubs face with cat* *boops cat nose* *sleeps right next to cat*
my dog has a cone on his head and has recently discovered that he can trap our cat inside of the cone with him pic.twitter.com/8zadEExCR8— mouse (@HIBlSCUS) October 15, 2020
I just watched my cat walk upstairs and then a minute later come back inside from the yard through the downstairs cat flap which is physically impossible and now she is curled up on the couch like it was all a figment of my imagination— Bob Evans (@BobEvansMusic) October 15, 2020
This is Jaeger. He tried to get up the step. He really did. Does not want your help. Just gonna take a nap and figure it out later. 12/10 pic.twitter.com/8d7PmLwD69— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) October 14, 2020
When you have a dog...#dogsoftwitter pic.twitter.com/yQeAM1suo9— Lloyd_Braun (@Requiem_Boogey) October 15, 2020
My dog always makes a point to come burp in my face after he eats, and I’ve decided it’s his way of thanking me for the lovely meal.— 𝐣𝐮𝐒𝐂𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐌 👻 (@beerknitter73) October 14, 2020
my hooman says i'm bootiful pic.twitter.com/GlUOtupDHN— Storm ˢᵘᵖᵖᵒʳᵗˢ ᶜʰᵃʳⁱᵗⁱᵉˢ ⁽ᶜʰᵉᶜᵏ📌 ᵗʷᵉᵉᵗ⁾ (@stormthexdog) October 15, 2020
Very very old cats don't get enough love on the Internet. It's all kittens this, kittens that, but there is LITERALLY nothing cuter than an incredibly old and stinky kitter wobbling over to you and purring so hard that they drool. pic.twitter.com/77IRDYeag0— Anwen Kya 🏳️🌈🇪🇺🏴 (@Kyatic) October 12, 2020
Thats my daddy!!😊😊😆😍🤩pic.twitter.com/6zoqcWDHjl— LovePower (@LovePower_page) October 15, 2020
When someone’s walking their dog and we pass by each other and the dog comes over to me and sniffing around, the owner’s always like “OMG I’m so sorry” and I’m like “Why are you apologizing for the highlight of my day so far.”— nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) October 15, 2020
Me following my dog all over the house like I haven’t just seen him 10 seconds ago pic.twitter.com/kMjQxs1avL— Andy Leeman (@AndyLeeman91) October 15, 2020
Give me attention dad— Popular Cats (@PopuIarCats) October 15, 2020
pic.twitter.com/mCd4q9G7YT
Maple was adorable, even while she made faces! 🐶🤪#unflatteringdogphotochallenge pic.twitter.com/qbu9xG5snj— I've Pet That Dog (@IvePetThatDog) October 15, 2020