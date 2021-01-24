Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our favourite furballs being complete goofballs. And, yes, they are sure to make you howl.
If you want some more, no need to beg. Check out last week’s batch right here.
me:— cody 🦝 (@CdyRnkn) January 16, 2021
my cat: I have found 6 things in your room you had no idea we’re there that make really obnoxious noises when I chew and or pounce on them, also it’s 3am
Your chances of being killed by your cat are low, but never zero. pic.twitter.com/mhZKSCWiDn— Michael's Cat (@michaelscat2) January 17, 2021
This is Enzo. His bed got a new squeaker feature. Must’ve come with the latest pupdate. 13/10 very exciting pic.twitter.com/I9y6TGNCH1— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 18, 2021
I like when a cat goes in another room to do a lot of dramatic yowling and pitiful screaming and when you go to check on them they're like "what"— mimi smartypants (@mimismartypants) January 17, 2021
My cat when JLo broke into “Let’s get Loud” 😂 pic.twitter.com/HemrhcnFGU— Sarah Kaplan (@sarahkaplan48) January 20, 2021
me examining my dogs poop everyday: hmm you might need a better balance of nutrients lets get u on some supplements and up your water intake— zach (@extrafabulous) January 22, 2021
me having diarrhea for the 5th day in a row: boy that coffee really blows out the pipes
why does the cat make so much noise *as I am opening the can of cat food*? buddy at that point it's a done deal.— Tom Tomorrow needs a new bit for the profile (@tomtomorrow) January 19, 2021
Trying to figure out what kind of dog this person has. pic.twitter.com/gV6KsMcpzP— Robert McNees (@mcnees) January 19, 2021
When do Champ and Major get sworn in?— ℙ𝕒𝕧𝕝𝕠𝕧 & 𝕄𝕒𝕤𝕝𝕠𝕨 🐶 (@PAVGOD) January 20, 2021
(We recently neutered our dog.)— Grey DeLisle-Griffin (@GreyDeLisle) January 21, 2021
4 year-old: When will I get a baby brother?
Me: Mommy can’t have any more babies.
4 year-old: WHY??? Did they chop off your BALLS?????
one happy dog😊😊😂😍😍pic.twitter.com/GGYklFMzmO— LovePower (@LovePower_page) January 17, 2021
Me: [walking dog]— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) January 17, 2021
Dog: [pulls on lead]
Me: Ugh. [lets out some lead]
Dog: [pulls]
Me: [lets out more lead]
Dog: [pulls]
Me: [lets out more lead]
Dog: [pulls-
[2 hours later]
Guy in Antarctica: Whose dog is this
Recreating scenes from movies using cats. Here's Rose posing for Jack.#StrangeAndUnusualHobbies#Caturday pic.twitter.com/nHWvuxQqh8— Zekey's Mom (@Zekeys_Mom) January 16, 2021
that dad probably said he didn't want a dog pic.twitter.com/scMmsr1fCG— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) January 20, 2021
getting emotional thinking about how small my cat’s head is and how there’s a little brain in there and it’s so smart— your own personal jesus (@Kappa_Kappa) January 19, 2021
Yes, I know there’s a cat flap. And I am fully aware that you’ve already let me in through this door in the last half hour. But I want to come back in this door. Again. Now 😾 pic.twitter.com/at3gc1dhnU— gingermalc (@MalcolmtheCat2) January 19, 2021
Please enjoy the exact moment this pair of arse holes heard a packet of crisps being opened pic.twitter.com/PD5WMKdQ8y— CAKEDEAD (@Miss_Cakehead) January 18, 2021
Why are dogs so cute pic.twitter.com/iyfs3g9naE— Puppies 🐶 (@PopularPuppies) January 20, 2021
My favorite thing to do is to hold my dog while I look on my phone at photos I have taken of my dog.— Jackie Michele Johnson (@Jackie_Michele) January 20, 2021
This dog.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/kJUN02cUHQ— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) January 17, 2021
I saw a headline about how Biden's dog is the first shelter animal to "make it to the white house" as if a lot of shelter animals are out there running for public office and I hope all those pups know that I believe in them— Cat Sebastian (@CatSWrites) January 17, 2021
Wrong software installed: dog exe pic.twitter.com/hRJnYZ2NdB— Popular Cats 🐱 (@PopuIarCats) January 18, 2021
