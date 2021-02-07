Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our favorite furballs being complete goofballs. And, yes, they are sure to make you howl.
'a cat is just a little guy who lives in your house' well ok but what if your cat is a big guy who lives in your house and he stands on your eyeballs to wake you up. what then— Ellen Murray is writing a bbook 🖊️ (@ellenfromnowon) February 3, 2021
This is Stella. She just unlocked a new fear: inside squirrels. Not sure why nobody else is concerned. 13/10 someone hold her pic.twitter.com/9ugHkJoWT2— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) February 1, 2021
Watching my gigantic cat shove open the door with the energy of a cowboy walking into a saloon— Xalavier Nelson Jr. (@WritNelson) February 3, 2021
🐾 Awoooof! How pawesome is this?! Our dad @POTUS is wearing pupper pattern socks today! #POTUSDogSocks 📸credit: @KateBennett_DC & @Jordanfabian pic.twitter.com/beT0LPS15d— The Oval Pawffice® 🇺🇸 (@TheOvalPawffice) February 1, 2021
i just know if my cat could talk he’d call me a bitch— sarah lugor!! (@sarahlugor) February 1, 2021
"Hey, watcha doin'?" pic.twitter.com/CmbJ3sWOrW— Cole & Marmalade (@ColeTheBlackCat) January 30, 2021
Life goals: Find someone who loves you even half as much as this dog loves opera. 🔊 🆙— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) February 1, 2021
📹: Imgur user MonStar1203 pic.twitter.com/neVHObBNzc
Doesn't matter how badass you are, sometimes ya just need your pooh bear pic.twitter.com/4p9oci6uEm— Puppies 🐶 (@PopularPuppies) February 4, 2021
The audacity of men who use the cat lady insult to presume they are better company than a cat.— feminist next door (@emrazz) February 5, 2021
The right way to call back a cat !— Heihei_shell cat (@ShyanShyanLee2) February 5, 2021
Especially a FAT cat 😊 pic.twitter.com/V2h7n4Ue1I
Happy six year anniversary to the best local news teaser I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/IGnURbL01U— Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) February 4, 2021
Today on Zoom a student apologized for her dog making noise so I made a new rule that if you mention your pet you are required to show said pet to the rest of the class. I'm happy to report it was an extremely cute French bulldog.— Dr. Oona Paredes (@oona_paredes) February 4, 2021
wiggle mode unlocked pic.twitter.com/CYMp76P2aR— cats doing things🐾 (@catsdointhings) February 5, 2021
Milk pic.twitter.com/FXhEwj0RCn— 🎄🐱 Gatitos que curan tu depresión 🐱🎄 (@gatitos_qctd) January 31, 2021
whenever I see someone wearing a mask not covering their nose I think of the time my cat had all 4 feet in the litter tray but was weeing out onto the floor— ruby 🐊 (@roobeekeane) February 3, 2021
My cat with every item I own that I value and cherish.. pic.twitter.com/bk49Hx9Sfq— Popular Cats 🐱 (@PopuIarCats) February 2, 2021
Hmph. I guess I will take my money and my comically obese cats someplace else! pic.twitter.com/Yo7NDVPzgZ— Lena (@banalplay) February 3, 2021
Existen dos tipos de perros JAJAJAJA pic.twitter.com/KDyuvNXX9u— Hυмσя Vιяαl™ (@HumorViralES) February 4, 2021
Oh great, they’re back in that “golden retrievers summoning a demon” phase again 🙄 pic.twitter.com/t64FoHA97a— The Golden Ratio (@TheGoldenRatio4) January 31, 2021
Had a work call with someone who said they had two kittens, but I did not get to see the kittens. Going straight to HR with this.— Alice Dryden (@Huskyteer) February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021
My cat must wear this extremely fashionable medical onesie and I just. I've been laughing for three days straight. Look at this very buff and disgruntled catshark pic.twitter.com/HwoDROisV9— Sophalophotrochozoa (@biologizing) February 5, 2021
¿Dónde estás humano? pic.twitter.com/ji7IwU8rXw— Modesto "El Crack" (@ModesTwits) February 4, 2021
it'd be cool if there was a time machine exclusively for meeting your rescue cat as a kitten, just for an afternoon— Kelli María Korducki (@kelkord) February 3, 2021
Sing praise for your cat because she's worth it⠀— 9GAG (@9GAG) February 3, 2021
📹 too_mutch | IG pic.twitter.com/kCU6Q8lZtJ
Oh, good. My cat just looked over my shoulder and jumped half a foot in the air. She’s now standing several feet away from me staring at nothing behind me.— Loey Love 💓 (@Loeybug) February 4, 2021
Does it count if I post pictures of my cat? Errr.... Dog? Whatever the case, he THINKS he’s a cat. #AlexandraOcasioSmollett pic.twitter.com/RkttSiWs78— Jack Milanak (@journeyfan999) February 4, 2021
Amor real!!! pic.twitter.com/xUqG1D5GXE— Necesito un 🐶 en mi vida (@NecesitoUnPerro) February 3, 2021
ok, .it is My turn. , pic.twitter.com/MCAQq8eypr— Coke Zero 🥤 (@CokeZeroCat) February 4, 2021
Sid will fetch anything small you throw and he has a pingpong ball he loves and I was lightly kicking it across the floor and he ran and got it and could only bat it back at me at which point I kicked it again and what I'm saying is for a minute or two Sid and I played soccer— 🌐Think Tank Memester🌐 (@bombsfall) February 5, 2021
Why bother#dogs #dogsofinstagram #DogsofTwittterpic.twitter.com/naQK5nfSwZ— Dog fans (@funnydo25814387) February 1, 2021
Me turning my camera on during my zoom call at 8 AM pic.twitter.com/fsChCzrZEJ— The 𝒲𝑜𝑜𝒻 on Wall Street (@PAVGOD) February 4, 2021
February 3, 2021
