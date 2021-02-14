Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want some more, no need to beg. Check out last week’s batch right here.)
my veterinarian: don’t forget we offer a military discount!— all the time mais (@maisondecris) February 6, 2021
me to my cat: have you served in the military
Life hack: got a white cat? Put an orange on it to look like a big egg 🍳 pic.twitter.com/OD2yGk6D9T— Barry Lewis (@MrBarryLewis) February 11, 2021
the dog : you see, i actually planned that out you can tell by how graceful i was— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) February 12, 2021
(jukin media) pic.twitter.com/4vHJM2ZN9p
don’t mind me,,, just thinking about cats in dollhouses pic.twitter.com/xh789wv0L0— ପ੭j♡celyn੭ଓ (@tiredsanrio) February 11, 2021
c o n u n d r u m pic.twitter.com/dZOoa0qsqM— The Golden Ratio (@TheGoldenRatio4) February 11, 2021
I wanted my cat to come to my room so I grabbed my phone and was like oh I’ll just text her. I’m so TIRED— chris (@reunichris) February 11, 2021
my favorite pic of my cat <33 pic.twitter.com/QTkahubvJE— aj ♡*✧･ﾟ (@cupidb4e) February 11, 2021
This is Sugar and Ellie. Sugar was a WWE superstar in a past life, and Ellie has learned to just accept this. 13/10 for both pic.twitter.com/lnJaR5neqp— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) February 10, 2021
my brother took this photo of his new kitten and I- pic.twitter.com/8beloSvyBy— ✨Elsie Lovelock✨ (@ElsieLovelock) February 10, 2021
Its breakfast time and my cats are so desperate for food that they clambered up the cabinet to where i keep the tape and started licking the hell out of the adhesive WHY??? YOU ATE LIKE 6 HRS AGO AJAJDHFJDK— GRAVEWEAVER, DEATH KNIGHT (@grave_weaver) February 11, 2021
Dog🐶 very confused when parrot🦜 barking 🤭🙆🏻— Y⃟₴Y⃟₴•♥• (@YSA__O) February 11, 2021
Sound ON pic.twitter.com/VkratMKTxg
My dog when the doorbell rings pic.twitter.com/ihtw4vlAko— Steven Castillo (@STEEEZUSCHRIST) February 11, 2021
Real definition of Caterpillar pic.twitter.com/UyZOC8jyDv— Cute Animal Vines (@CuteAnimaIVines) February 7, 2021
My cat is 95% fluff, 5% cat pic.twitter.com/uFwVHnhWd8— Michael's Cat (@michaelscat2) February 11, 2021
Sometimes when I can’t find my cat I just turn on a space heater and wait for her to reveal herself— lucy bexley 🛼🪐🦔 (@bexley_lucy) February 11, 2021
my dog when it hears someone open a snack pic.twitter.com/H3BQnuFFsZ— The 𝒲𝑜𝑜𝒻 on Wall Street (@PAVGOD) February 8, 2021
I just asked my cat permission if I could sleep on my bed. She said no. pic.twitter.com/BEfw3K2HUJ— Rosie Loves Cherries 🍒 (@rosebudblues10) February 11, 2021
February 11, 2021
the only difficult part about wearing a mask when im out is that dogs on the street don’t know im smiling at them— eric curtin (@dubstep4dads) February 12, 2021
happy lunar new year 🥳🧧❤️🎉🎇 pic.twitter.com/gBcN5Wvlbs— ⋰ (@MOlTIEMOlTIE) February 12, 2021
It’s nice to know my cats have not gotten any less terrible in my absence pic.twitter.com/IHqHGDQ7UF— Grace Lee PAWGs (@jamie_elizabeth) February 11, 2021
Dog Makes The Cutest Noise When He Stretches— The Animal fight🎅🎅 (@fightanimalss) February 10, 2021
pic.twitter.com/84LGmscjMt
“After a year of giving him his space, my cat finally claimed me as his. IM CRYING”— Cats (@SpaceCatPics) February 12, 2021
📸: madpanda11 pic.twitter.com/iUn5gmNxRz
i'm gonna start making a counter for every time my cat walks into my room, stares into my mirror at herself, meows at her reflection, and then leaves— ZEN (@ZEN_SANITY) February 11, 2021
Why does my cat look like she’s been through it pic.twitter.com/hPJX31W5zU— 🍓Floof Queen🍓 (@smol_ghosts) February 11, 2021
Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.