Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week we round up the most hilarious quips via Tweeter from moms and dads to spread the joy.
Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!
Parents, to their kids: Hey, you guys have to be nicer to each other.— A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) May 16, 2020
Parents, to their own siblings: Hey, idiots.
It’s the last week of school and I’m proud to say my husband and I have a B- in 3rd grade math— NoTasha (@looksliketuttut) May 18, 2020
My child: I want a snack.— Jordyn Armour (@survivingmommy_) May 17, 2020
Me: Okay, just give me one minute and I will get it for you.
What my child heard: You will never eat another snack again. Commence with the screaming.
Charlie Brown's teacher,— Marlantined (@Marlebean) May 19, 2020
but it's my kid explaining Minecraft to me.
My middle schooler just remembered there is a lunch in her locker.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) May 18, 2020
[buying shoes for our kids]— Christopher Ashman (@CAshmanActor) May 20, 2020
her: which do you like better
me: idk probably our daughter
I really miss my son texting me from school to let me know he didn’t like what I put in his lunch.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) May 21, 2020
Today from 9 to 10 AM we are having an all-hands family seminar on how to replace an empty toilet paper roll.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) May 21, 2020
My toddler demanded shorts and now he's crying that they are broken because they don't cover his legs— Not Another Pinterest Mom (@snarkymomtobe) May 17, 2020
Have kids so that you can see your dogs running around your house wearing your only clean bras.— Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) May 18, 2020
Me: Oh, I’m sorry. Is the sacrifice I made for 9 months not enough? Sharing my body and nourishing a child twice didn’t prove my level of unselfishness? Why must I constantly give and give and-— Arianna Bradford (@TheNYAMProject) May 21, 2020
Husband: JUST LEAVE THE LAST TWO WAFFLES FOR THE KIDS YOU’VE ALREADY HAD 8
My 4yo used the phrase “a long time ago today” to describe the morning and it’s probably the most accurate description I’ve ever heard.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) May 17, 2020
Welcome to parenting. Here is your collection of markers that have run out of ink, which you will inexplicably hold onto for a minimum of 2 years.— SpacedMom (@copymama) May 21, 2020
I’m urgently looking for a parenting book that has a chapter on how to peel an orange correctly for a 3 year old. It’s life or death.— ThreeTimeDaddy (@threetimedaddy) May 21, 2020
Me: *Sitting quietly at dinner table as one kid screams/has tantrum while other kid eats as slowly as effing possible because she’s about that life.— The Brooklyn Archer, Allegedly (@elonjames) May 17, 2020
Apple Watch: ⛑“Your heart rate rose above 120 BPM while you seemed to be inactive for 10 minutes.”⛑
I’m not gonna make it.
My toddler‘s playing this game in the bath where he flings his washcloth around it’s called “fuck you dad”— WTFDAD (@daddydoubts) May 19, 2020
No one mentioned parenthood would include so many skipped meals but zero weight loss.— Possum Kingdom (@aissalanis) May 20, 2020
Show me a mom who says she’s never thrown a towel over pee on the bed in the middle of the night and I’ll show you a damn liar.— MomTransparenting (@momtransparent1) May 19, 2020
parenting makes you do weird things like hate the daylight for waking your kids and preventing them from going to bed— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) May 21, 2020
I only let my kids cheat at board games if it ends the game faster.— Laura Marie (@lmegordon) May 21, 2020
I've decided to forgive everyone who calls their dog their "child" in order to make mental space to hate on people who call themselves "plant parents"— The Dad (@thedad) May 18, 2020
I just wanted five minutes to drink my coffee so I sent my kid in the other room to look for a toy that’s in my pocket.— Not the Nanny (@not_thenanny) May 20, 2020
Follow me for more parenting hacks.
8-year-old: Hey Google, what day is it?— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) May 21, 2020
Me: It's sad that you have to ask.
8: Then you tell me.
Me: Let's see what Google says.
🎵 I believe the children are our future— Divergent Mama (@Divergentmama) May 19, 2020
Me: oh yes
🎵 Teach them well
Me: oh no
“That’s it! I’m done!” I yell at my family as I continue to do absolutely everything for them, every day for the next 70 years.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) May 20, 2020