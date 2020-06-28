Families

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (June 20-26)

"Flex on your toddler by saying they are three years old instead of three and a half."

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious quips via Twitter from parents to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch...

Twitterparentinghumor