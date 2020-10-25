Families

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Oct. 17-23)

"Kids really overestimate how much parents want to guess things."

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Twitterparentingfamily and relationships