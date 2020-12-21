The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (Dec. 12-18)

"My dad say that the LOTR trilogy is a Christmas movie 'because it has elves.'"

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up hilarious musings of 280 characters or fewer.

Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women below. Then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.

Sign up for our Funniest Tweets of the Week newsletter here.

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

TwitterwomenFunny TweetstweetFunniest Tweets From Women