Funny Family Holiday Cards That Find The Humour In 2020

A lot of families got creative with their holiday mailers this year.

Seemingly every aspect of the holiday season is different this year, so it’s only natural that the family holiday card tradition would change a bit as well.

In lieu of picture-perfect photos, many families are getting creative with their holiday cards ― from Zoom themes to dumpster fire jokes to truly candid snapshots.

We asked the HuffPost Parents Facebook community to share their 2020 mailers. Keep scrolling for a hilarious (and earnest) sample of holiday cards that sum up this year.

1
Courtesy of Elizabeth Rettig Konczal
"At least my kids will remember this Christmas ... 'Yeah, remember when Mom made us pose by a dumpster??'"
2
Courtesy Of Donna Levy
"We photoshopped a special guest into ours. We thought it would bring a little humor to a dark year. :)"
3
Courtesy of Cindy Hinojosa Wilson
4
Courtesy of Brenna Jennings
"My husband wanted me to add a dumpster fire, but I thought that might be too much."
5
Courtesy of Brandon and Lindsay Obenour
"Season’s (6ft) Greetings! 'The Boring Twenties'"
6
Courtesy of Tawni Gurnee
7
Laurie Wenzel/Courtesy of Kaite Fryer
8
Courtesy of Karen Hicks
9
Courtesy of Brianna Robeson
"This image is of our daughter, Quinn. These were originally for her birthday pictures. This was her telling me the photo shoot was over."
10
Courtesy of Mellisa Rasor-Leveillee
11
Mike Behr Photography/Courtesy of Lisa Durand
"Virtual Santa visit!"
12
Courtesy of Kirsten Norsworthy
13
Courtesy of Kim Derrick
"This card template we used spoke to us as we have personally dealt with many of the items mentioned. For example, we had to evacuate due to a fire in October."
14
Courtesy of Brittany Tretta
"Our Christmas cards have been inappropriate nine years running!"
15
Nile Scott Studios /Courtesy of Nicole Pascarelli O'Brien
"We are known for sending funny production value Christmas cards to a list that has grown over the years. Past cards include confetti cannons and silly string, recreating 'Home Alone' and making a leg lamp for Christmas Story."
16
Courtesy of Annie Hanna
17
Courtesy of Jen Knisely
"It's not how I ordered them, but this is what showed up. Just about sums up how this year has been going."
18
Courtesy of Julie G. Pfrommer
"Happy Holidays from the ruins of 2020!"
19
Courtesy of Nicole Valdron
20
Courtesy of Christina Mireles
21
Courtesy of Susan Williams
"The front really sums it up."
22
Courtesy of Claire Caudill Johnson
23
Courtesy of Casey Savage Maloney
24
Courtesy of Lauren Ladra
25
Courtesy of Christie Pham
26
Courtesy of Jessica McPhee Heefner
27
Courtesy of Joy Powell Talmon
28
Courtesy of Jenifer Greer-Sheldon
29
Courtesy of Laura Gosselin
"Despite all the madness, we have come to realize how much we excel at being anti-social. It’s like our entire lives have been a dress rehearsal for 2020. Decades of awkward wall-flowering, declining (or not receiving) party invitations, and backing slowly out of rooms have forged us into hardened professional introverts. And this is exactly where we belong. We have arrived. 2020 is our time to shine. We are the kings and queens of absence, coffee-stained pajama pants, Thai food take-out, and toilet paper. Bow down."
30
Courtesy of Nicole Robertson South
31
Courtesy of Jamie Wallace
32
Courtesy of Trina Eberhardt
33
Courtesy of Becky Schmecky
34
Courtesy of Tracey Crawford
35
Isabella Rose Photography/Courtesy of Christina Herr
"A friend of mine is a photographer and she did a socially distance photo shoot for us earlier in the year, when we were all pretty deep into the stay-at-home mode. I have found that maintaining a sense of humor has been the best way to maintain my sense of peace during this turbulent year!"
36
Courtesy of Rene Stanley
37
Courtesy of Marissa Fleisher
38
Courtesy of Brooke Faill
"We tried over here!"
39
Courtesy of Becky Kane Cunningham
"And in true 2020 style, I spelled my own name wrong."
40
Sahsha Kochanowicz Photography/Courtesy of Megan Peters
"This outtake from our family photos this year completely sums up 2020 for our family, so we knew we had to put it front and center on our holiday card! After nine months of the kids remote learning, while we parents simultaneously work full time from home, we all are doing 'fine.' We are grateful for flexible work schedules, good WiFi and lots of good humor during this crazy time."
41
Courtesy of Tracy Cruikshank
"Everything is upside down! When I picked them up I realized that I accidentally forgot to put a picture of myself on the card, but my husband made a cameo. And our family name is in black instead of white so it blends into the blue. Extra funny points for all things going wrong in 2020!"
42
Courtesy of Sarah Janas Nackley
43
Courtesy Of Rachel Robertson
44
Courtesy of Emily Lerman
"I’ve never sent a holiday card like this, but when it came time I found this photo of our youngest from right after Christmas 2019. I knew we had to use it. We also sent a typical card and only sent this card to people we thought would appreciate it."
45
Courtesy of Kristy Redstreake
"We tried to sum up 2020 as best we could!"
46
Courtesy of Caroline Holder
47
Courtesy of Kelly Marra Cwiertny
"Just couldn’t muster anything more joyous."
48
Courtesy of Ella Leitner
"We decided to send it digitally with a reminder that in lieu of sending actual printed cards we supported the #saveourstages campaign. As a family that really enjoys live entertainment, we were bereft and worried about the fate of the live events industry and we thought it was a really nice way to give back to those that have been heavily impacted."
49
Courtesy of May M Martin
"Couldn’t even find a picture of us in 2020, had to repurpose a pic from 2019."
50
Courtesy of Katie Mary
51
Courtesy of Sarah Wilson
52
Courtesy of Lisa Marsoobian
53
Courtesy of Amanda Oliver Kop
"Super rough year but we are embracing the weirdness of it!"
54
Courtesy of Karin Lilly Tozier
"Picture with Santa from afar for our card!"
55
Courtesy of Jilaa Niren
56
Courtesy of Neha Dedhia Shah
"I went COVID casual with our pics and card. This year was all about casual living, so we wore our COVID attire and took our pics in our backyard. Not funny, but a very real reflection of our year."
57
Courtesy of Jo Ellen King
"I was over the Rockwell family pictures anyway. Great to embrace a little reality."
58
Courtesy of Amy Stock
59
Courtesy of Amy Crabtree
60
Courtesy of Lisa Nesci
"We tried to capture the crazy!"

