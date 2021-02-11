Funny Tweets About The Lies Kids Tell

"'I emailed the teacher but haven't heard back' is the new 'my dog ate my homework.'"

Parents tell their fair share of white lies, but kids have a special flair for stretching the truth.

From implausible excuses for messes to fully fabricated stories, the creativity of children’s lies is often impressive. That’s the impression we get from the hilarious parents of Twitter anyway.

We’ve rounded up 25 funny tweets about the lies kids tell. Enjoy!

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

TwitterparentingFunny Tweetskidshumour