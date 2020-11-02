Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog — or like the cat-astrophic news cycle is making you want to claw up your furniture — let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about cats and dogs.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our favorite furballs being complete goofballs. And, yes, they are sure to make you howl.
So shoo your kitty off your keyboard and enjoy some very good tweets. And if you want some more, no need to beg. Check out last week’s batch right here.
Our dog lobster has this special talent where it doesn’t matter what part of the house he’s in, he WILL hear me make the bed and he WILL jump on it while I’m doing it.— SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) October 26, 2020
Can I sit next to you? pic.twitter.com/YG67RPvK8s— Popular Cats (@PopuIarCats) October 27, 2020
Pretty sure this tweet is what was going through Charlie’s head when this photo was taken. https://t.co/GZCROVddKs pic.twitter.com/FWOWgHR2ld— Alex Moss (@A_m0ss) October 28, 2020
Scores, please. pic.twitter.com/f6X5tXbUgN— Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) October 26, 2020
Wow so cute ❤ pic.twitter.com/sCGKFRgl8o— Travels & Nature 🌴 (@TRAVELxNATURE) October 27, 2020
i like how every cat has this attitude like "i am the best cat" and, while you are looking at that cat, you are forced to agree— Lesbian Death Bed: The Bed That Eats Pussy (@bitterkarella) October 27, 2020
“Nobody messes with our little sister, got it?” pic.twitter.com/DlljkpUTNY— The Golden Ratio (@TheGoldenRatio4) October 27, 2020
My husband and I just argued about whether our cat is more “regular” house cat or “luxury” house cat and yes we have been drinking wine thank you very much.— Tori Fletcher (@hellotorifletch) October 29, 2020
Wakey, wakey dad! It’s time for my breakfast— Woof Woof® (@WoofWoof_TV) October 28, 2020
(kenzoykim / IG) pic.twitter.com/NGyQr2F8XO
My cat either enjoys getting kicked or is trying to trip me. There’s no way the last second sprint into my walking legs is accidental.— Andrew Price (@andrewpprice) October 26, 2020
We suspect that "Papillon" maaaybeeee have a catnip problem...— The 'Six Stinky Cats' Gang (@SixStinkyCats) October 27, 2020
🎥 Imgur /gallery/bwvavHx pic.twitter.com/JcVGIDt56E
I thought about getting a weighted blanket now that the weather has finally gotten colder here in the desert. But now that I've seen how much they cost, I guess I'll just do it the old fashioned way: putting some cats on top of myself when I go to sleep— Chu has a Kickstarter! (@sdamned) October 28, 2020
My dog went to the vet today. The official vet report said that "She is very cute." My dog is medically diagnosed very cute. That is all. pic.twitter.com/zGq23NzDtU— Black Lives Matter Betty (@EzMacArt) October 27, 2020
After many years of cat ownership you really understand cats... until you get a second cat.— Jack Boot (@IamJackBoot) October 27, 2020
LOOK AT THE LIL PAWS pic.twitter.com/baOFytYNVq— Nature & Animals 🌴 (@AnimalsWorId) October 28, 2020
pupper got mad at his own hiccups😭😂 pic.twitter.com/snSflk2zUu— Puppies 🐶 (@PopularPuppies) October 28, 2020
Spent a few days off of the internet hanging out with this little guy - he may be a handful sometimes but when he falls asleep on my slipper, it's all worth it 😭💕 pic.twitter.com/CY0Z1hggHT— falsesymmetry (@falsesymmetry) October 27, 2020
me: guys where's the dog— Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 28, 2020
son: not here
daughter: not here
the dog: pic.twitter.com/NsODyjxzxU
just took the dog out, standing in the yard, staring into the clear night sky, as the dog pisses all over my bare foot.— Voted. Piss Off. (@BethLynch2020) October 27, 2020
That look of concern when you think there are no treats left for you pic.twitter.com/faIZtqilXo— Napa the Golden (@napathegolden) October 28, 2020
Everyone else has a dog who happily runs to the door and is super excited to see them when they get home and my dog is like “oh. It’s you.” pic.twitter.com/CHifJYbmSN— Dr Julie Blommaert 👩🏼🔬 (@drjulie_b) October 27, 2020
Winter is coming ❄️— My Dog Is Cutest (@mydogiscutest) October 27, 2020
🎥: pugnotes (IG)#mydogiscutest pic.twitter.com/CXvMd73vvd
If you want to know how it’s going I just filled the cat’s food bowl with ground coffee and then started to put cat food in the coffee filter— DREW DANIEL (@DDDrewDaniel) October 27, 2020
From @eric_and_ollie_: “I approve 😹👍” #catsofinstagram pic.twitter.com/kzrWoOGxZT— Cats of Instagram (@catsofinstagram) October 28, 2020
Find someone that will look at you the way this adopted puppy looks at its human🥰 pic.twitter.com/PuW2avR1rM— Andrew (@ANDREW1ALBERTT) October 28, 2020
A yellow beetriever is buzzing around. Looks like she is going to dive into autumn camouflage— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) October 28, 2020
(adognamedstella IG)#cutenessoverload #autumn pic.twitter.com/hKIhjF5bE7
It was apparently time to get up...so I made my way from one of my upstairs beds, to my downstairs bed. That was exhausting! 😴 pic.twitter.com/1fQpGcpLV9— CanadianPenny 🇨🇦 (@CanadianPenny1) October 27, 2020
I don’t know my neighbors’ names, none of them, but I do know their dogs’ names.— Not Hot. Not Bothered (@hunbothered) October 28, 2020
Isn’t that all that really matters?
For some reason my cat sits like this everyday.. pic.twitter.com/5OU6i13ECX— Land of cuteness (@landpsychology) October 28, 2020
Say cheese, on a group pic#dogs #dogsoftwitter #dogsofinstagram pic.twitter.com/aWSrDTtCbq— Dog fans (@funnydo25814387) October 28, 2020
the kitten has figured out how to get into the drawers under our bed and I'm not even mad bc opening a drawer to get a sweater and finding a SURPRISE KITTEN is honestly the greatest thing ever— All Catbirds Are Beautiful (@remygryph) October 26, 2020
He can do it all by himself now! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/RqJ577htNM— ℙ𝕒𝕧𝕝𝕠𝕧 & 𝕄𝕒𝕤𝕝𝕠𝕨 🐶 (@PAVGOD) October 28, 2020
Putting up some lights around the house to get more into the holiday spirit 🎄and Bone is just basking in the glow of these lights like the king he knows he is 👑 pic.twitter.com/FWSGSBkYoG— John Rush 🐶🌱 (@JohnRush32) October 28, 2020
Gooooood morning from two dogs who don’t know they’re getting booster shots in a couple of hours (but wouldn’t care if they did, because they love getting vet visits) pic.twitter.com/LoxVKIrr5m— Cherie Priest (@cmpriest) October 27, 2020
Her Majesty disapproves your existence pic.twitter.com/WKy3q5lueB— Madzzzzzzz (@madsalsasauce) October 29, 2020
Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.