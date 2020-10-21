Life

38 Funny Things People Have Learned About Partners While Working From Home

"A funny thing about quarantining is hearing your partner in full work mode for the first time. Like, I’m married to a 'let’s circle back' guy — who knew?"

Seven months into the coronavirus pandemic, those of us who’ve been in lockdown with our significant others could write whole books about their weird habits and the little factoids about their childhood they’ve let slip out of sheer boredom. If you’re working from home together, you’ve met the work version of your partner, too: “You scheduled a recurring work meeting at 7:30 a.m. on Mondays? What kind of monster are you?”

And if “whole books” is stretching it, there are definitely some pretty entertaining tweets out there. Below, we’ve rounded up 38 funny, relatable tweets on the new things people have learned about their partners thanks to COVID-19.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

CoronavirusrelationshipsadultingFunny Tweetsquarantine