FAMILIES
19/12/2019 1:32 PM AEDT

40 Funny Tweets About Taking Your Kids To Meet Santa

"I’m pretty sure I saw this department store Santa in an old episode of 'Dateline.'"

Placing children in Santa Claus’ lap and taking an awkward photo is surely one of the strangest Christmas traditions. So naturally, it’s also an excellent source of jokes.

We’ve rounded up 40 hilarious tweets from parents (and some non-parents) about taking kids to see the jolly old man in red. Enjoy!

MORE: christmas