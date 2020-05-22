Life

40 Funny Tweets That Sum Up The Various Stages Of Quarantine

"I’m at the watching Christmas movies stage of quarantine."

It often feels like time has lost all meaning in this new at-home reality amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So instead of counting days and weeks, many are tracking their quarantine journeys in terms of stages.

Or at least they’re joking about doing so on Twitter. We’ve rounded up 40 funny tweets that sum up the various stages of quarantine ― from the experimental haircut phase to the watching Christmas movies phase.

