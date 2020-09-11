13 Funny Tweets About The Social Awkwardness Of Zoom Meetings

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.
Video conferencing with friends and coworkers may have been a novelty at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but it is now a daily part of people’s lives months later.
The “Zoom fatigue” of relying on screen-only social interactions has sunk in. More people realise a Zoom party is not actually a party and that talking to your bosses, friends and colleagues through virtual boxes is funny and strange.
Here are some of the funniest tweets summing up the socially awkward new habits we’ve picked up and noticed on video conference calls.