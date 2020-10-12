Gal Gadot To Star As Cleopatra In Biopic From 'Wonder Woman' Director Patty Jenkins

Gal Gadot is climbing the royal ranks from Princess Diana of Themyscira to Queen of the Nile.

The “Wonder Woman” star will reteam with director Patty Jenkins to bring Cleopatra back to the big screen in a woman-driven period biographical drama about the Egyptian ruler, according to Deadline.

The two have tapped “Alexander” and “Shutter Island” scribe Laeta Kalogridis to script the project, with Paramount beating out Universal, Warner Bros., Netflix and Apple for the rights to the film over the weekend.

The biopic is apparently the brainchild of the Israeli actor and her Pilot Wave production company. Gadot pitched various studios and streaming services via Zoom alongside Jenkins to nail down plot points informed by Kalogridis’ research.

The project is reportedly on an “accelerated timetable” as it could be a major earner for the studio after the recent devastating blows to the film industry and theatre operators caused by the coronavirus pandemic.