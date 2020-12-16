Gal Gadot Tries Taco Bell For The First Time And It's An Eye-Opener

Gal Gadot didn’t require the Lasso of Truth to give her opinion of Taco Bell after she tried it for the first time on Monday.

The “Wonder Woman 1984” star and “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon introduced new foods to each other ― eggnog, Ho Hos and Taco Bell for her; gefilte fish and sufganiyot (basically Hanukkah jelly doughnuts) for him.

The Israeli actor’s face lit up when she crunched into one of the fast food chain’s tacos. “Mmmmmmmmm,” she said, giving the thumbs-up. “It’s the best so far. Flavorful. It’s salty.”

While the movie superhero was clearly ready to “Live Mas,” Fallon wrestled with the prospect of eating gefilte fish. It’s a polarizing dish of ground fish formed into patties or balls that’s eaten in some Jewish households, often at Passover. He had a trash can nearby in case, you know.

Watch what happens below: