Game Of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Recalls Mortifying Moment From Filming Her Appearance In Doctors

Long before she was world famous as a member of the Game Of Thrones cast, Emilia Clarke made a small appearance in an episode of the daytime soap Doctors.

And if you thought playing queen of dragons Daenerys Targaryen was gruelling, Emilia has admitted that filming for the medical drama was no walk in the park, either.

In an interview with film director Paul Feig – who helmed last year’s festive offering Last Christmas, starring Emilia – she recalled her first ever TV gig back in 2009, and how one flatulent crew member could have derailed the whole thing.