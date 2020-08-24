The Game Of Thrones finale was a controversial one among fans and, indeed, certain cast members, but one person who was definitely happy with the outcome of the last episode was Maisie Williams.
The actor played Arya Stark in all eight series of the fantasy drama, and when it came to an end last year, the adventurous character was seen bidding farewell to Westeros to explore what lay beyond the world she knew.
And although many have criticised certain aspects of the award-winning show’s epic finale, Maisie has said she “couldn’t be happier” with how things turned out for Arya.
“We had such a blast. We loved it. I was so happy with my ending and it was just a beautiful end to a decade of my life,” she told The Tonight Show. “I couldn’t be happier with it, honestly.”
Mais added that she’s now constantly asked for her reaction to the finale, as reception to the last series was so mixed.
“Now people just ask me, ‘What did you think of the final season?’” she revealed, “because there is a lot of speculation over the success of it.”
Her comments come in stark (no pun intended) contrast to her former co-star Charles Dance, who this week admitted that given the opportunity, he would have signed the infamous petition calling for the show’s final series to be rewritten.
Charles said: “I know that the finale satisfied a lot of people. It also disappointed a lot of people, and I’m afraid I am in the latter camp.”