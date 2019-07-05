Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner has shared the first photo of herself from her recent second wedding to husband Joe Jonas.
Sophie and Joe tied the knot earlier this year in Las Vegas, but held a more traditional wedding ceremony over the weekend, in Provence.
And while the couple made sure to keep the event private (unlike their Vegas wedding, which was literally live-streamed on the internet), they have since shared a photo of themselves on their big day.
Sharing the same photo simultaneously on Instagram, they both wrote simply: “Mr and Mrs Jonas”
Their posts mirror their engagement announcement back in 2017, with both stars sharing pictures of Sophie’s ring on Instagram at the same time.
Sophie and Joe’s decision to keep their second wedding private might have something to do with the actress recently admitting she regrets how public they were with their first ceremony.
“It’s tricky when people livestream it,” she told PorterEdit. “It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny.”
She added: “I would have kept it a secret. Marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that’s how it should always be.
“It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever.”
The paparazzi were able to snap a few select photos on the big day, though, including one of Sophie and Joe’s scene-stealing dog Porky (in a full tuxedo, naturally).