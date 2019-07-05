Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner has shared the first photo of herself from her recent second wedding to husband Joe Jonas.

Sophie and Joe tied the knot earlier this year in Las Vegas, but held a more traditional wedding ceremony over the weekend, in Provence.

And while the couple made sure to keep the event private (unlike their Vegas wedding, which was literally live-streamed on the internet), they have since shared a photo of themselves on their big day.

Sharing the same photo simultaneously on Instagram, they both wrote simply: “Mr and Mrs Jonas”