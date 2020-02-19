Warning! “Game of Thrones” spoilers below.

Along with a significant portion of the fan base, Jon Snow is apparently upset after Season 8 as well.

Overall, the ending of “Game of Thrones” seemed like it was as good as it could get for the former King in the North. Sure, he had to kill his lover/aunt by stabbing her in the heart, but, hey, whose family doesn’t have drama, amirite?

After killing Daenerys Targaryen, Jon seems to avoid any real punishment as he’s shipped off to the Wall. And since no one actually appears to know why there’s still a Night’s Watch after the White Walkers are defeated, he heads off into the woods to likely be King Beyond the Wall, or at the very least be a “Dexter”-like lumberjack.

But according to Tormund actor Kristofer Hivju, it seems there’s no happy ending for the perennial sad boy.

“Jon is in a huge depression,” Hivju told Entertainment Weekly, “so he needs Tormund to cheer him up, by the fire, warming each other.”

“Tormund is pretty heartbroken himself, so maybe they can bond over that,” he added.