Great news is coming. Around a month after Kristofer Hivju, 41, first announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the “Game of Thrones” shared a new Instagram post Tuesday saying he has “fully recovered.” “Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the Cororonavirus, and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju,” the actor wrote in the post. “After several weeks inn quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after beeing free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound.”

The news received an outpouring of well-wishes and other positive messages from fans. “We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the Cornonavirus,” Hivju added. “Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all ; take care of each other in this strange time.”