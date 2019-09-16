Former Wales captain Gareth Thomas has revealed he is living with HIV, saying he hopes that going public with his condition will help “break the stigma” around it “once and for all”. The rugby star spoke about his HIV status for the first time in a video he posted on his Twitter page, revealing “evil” people had “made his life hell” by threatening to go public with his condition without his consent.

Athena Pictures via Getty Images Gareth Thomas

He explained: “I want to share my secret with you. Why? Because it is mine to tell you. Not the evils that make my life hell by threatening to tell you before I do. And because I believe in you and I trust you. I’m living with HIV. “Now you have that information, that makes me extremely vulnerable but it does not make me weak.” He added: “Even though I have been forced to tell you this, I choose to fight to educate and break the stigma around this subject.”