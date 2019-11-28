“Gary passed away last evening at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side.”

“The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE,” they said in a statement.

Gary’s family confirmed the news on Wednesday morning, saying that he died with his wife at his side in Dubai, where he ran two restaurants.

Chef and TV personality Gary Rhodes has died at the age of 59.

They added: “The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time.”

No cause of death was given in his family’s statement.

In addition to his career as a chef and restaurateur – which included serving as the head chef at Mayfair’s Greenhouse Restaurant, before opening his own restaurants around the world – Gary was well-known for his appearances on TV.

As well as fronting his own cooking shows like Rhodes Around Britain and Gary’s Perfect Christmas, Gary hosted the first two series of the US version of MasterChef, and was one of two chefs who led teams on the second series of Hell’s Kitchen, alongside Jean-Christophe Novelli.

In 2006, he was one of the chefs to compete in the Great British Menu, and more recently appeared in the Great British Food Revival.

He also competed on the sixth series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2008, where he was partnered with professional ballroom star Karen Hardy.

Gary was made an OBE in 2006 for his services to the British hospitality industry.