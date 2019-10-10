The second night of Love Island Australia featured the first big argument featuring Maurice Salib and Jessie Wynter, leaving many fans angry and branding Maurice’s behaviour as ‘gaslighting’. The 27-year-old media executive’s heated conversation with Jessie left the 23-year-old waitress feeling visibly uncomfortable as she told him, “It kind of feels like you’re putting words in my mouth”. Gaslighting might be an unfamiliar word, but the experience will resonate with many people who have experienced controlling relationships. It describes a situation where one party psychologically manipulates the other, making them doubt their own version of events, or even their own sanity. “You’re overthinking, I’ve just got to say it black and white... You fabricate this big scenario in your mind. It’s all in your head,” Maurice told Jessie when she expressed her concerns that he was more invested in generating publicity on the show than finding love.

Channel Nine Maurice Salib and Jessie Wynter's conversation on Love Island Australia on Tuesday.

Later the couple reconvened for a follow-up conversation, and Maurice, who HuffPost revealed already knew Wednesday’s intruder Phoebe prior to the show, told Jessie that her previous relationships and her being ‘uncomfortable in communication’ were the real issues at hand. “Your previous relationship would have done you pretty hard, so I understand that’s...” said Maurice. “Nah, it’s not really that. We are best mates,” Jessie responded before Maurice intercepted with a defensive response. “Yeah, you just told me you left on bad terms, that’s all,” he said. When Jessie said that wasn’t the case, Maurice still insisted: “That would have put a bad taste in your mouth. So I can totally understand how you are very cautious with steps”. “But when you ask questions, it kind of feels like you’re putting words in my mouth and I really hate that,” Jessie replied.

“It doesn’t give my brain time to actually think or feel or say what I think. You kind of like come in like, ‘I totally understand you’ve come out of a rough relationship so you’d be feeling this way’ and I just keep getting really confused about it. So that’s when I’m like, he’s kind of told me how I feel.” “I think you’re uncomfortable with communication in general. That’s probably why you feel…” Maurice started to say, as Jessie interrupted him, “See you’re kind of doing it now”. Many viewers branded Maurice’s behaviour as ‘gaslighting’ after the episode aired, and have called for producers to intervene. “Well that was a classic example of gaslighting. Thanks Maurice,” tweeted one person. “Maurice needs to GTFO, he is exemplifying abusive, toxic, gaslighting behaviour. Good on Jessie for trusting her gut and addressing that so well,” wrote another. The show’s narrator, Irish TV star Eoghan McDermott, also called out Maurice’s behaviour as ‘gaslighting’. Channel Nine declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost Australia.

Omg Maurice!!! - feels rejected and starts gaslighting to save the ego! Tries to psychoanalyse Jessie but just insults her the whole time. Grungiest thing I’ve ever seen omg.... #loveislandau — molly augerinos (@MGaggles) October 8, 2019

Why is there not something in the rules to ship someone home for gaslighting? It’s not like the producers don’t know it’s happening 🙃 #LoveIslandAUpic.twitter.com/xZ6SDXnBH8 — victoria ☕️👩🏻‍💻✨ (@JustMeVictoria_) October 8, 2019

The fact that Eoghan McDermott called out Maurice for gaslighting Jessie on #LoveIslandAU is 1. Validating, 2. Quite bold and 3. Concerning it’s acknowledge by the show and not addressed.. — Ellen (@EllenGault) October 8, 2019

Maurice needs to GTFO, he is exemplifying abusive, toxic, gaslighting behaviour. Good on Jessie for trusting her gut and addressing that so well 🙌🏼 #LoveIslandAU — Caitlin (@caitlinrosette) October 8, 2019

Well that was a classic example of gaslighting. Thanks Maurice. #loveislandau — Tatjana (@t_padjen) October 8, 2019