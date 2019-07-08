‘Gays Rule’: Megan Rapinoe Reveals The ‘Science’ Behind Team's Success

Megan Rapinoe said the U.S. victory in the Women’s World Cup was just a matter of science.

Rapinoe, who scored six goals in the tournament and won both the Golden Ball (best player) and Golden Boot (most goals) awards, had last month cracked that no team can win without gay players.

“You can’t win a championship without gays on your team,” she said. “It’s never been done before, ever. That’s science, right there.”

The team’s official Twitter account responded to that quote on Sunday after the victory with a “told ya.”

Rapinoe shared the tweet and added: