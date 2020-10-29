Gemma Collins Somehow Managed To Out-Diva Naomi Campbell When They Met Last Year

Gemma Collins has revealed that she and Naomi Campbell hit it off when they met for the first time last year – even though the former TOWIE star somehow managed to out-diva one of the most legendary supermodels in the world.

During the latest episode of her ITVBe reality show Diva Forever & Ever, Gemma exhibited some typical GC behaviour which included shutting down a Chelsea boutique so she could go on a spending spree, and promising every passenger on board her Wizz Air flight a free drink on her (then promptly redacting the offer when she worked out how much it would all cost).

Later, Gemma was seen getting ready for a photo-shoot in Crete with a bit of help from a makeup artist, who it emerged had previously worked on The Jonathan Ross Show.

Naturally, the conversation quickly turned to Gemma’s appearance on the talk show last year, when she shared the couch with none other than fellow diva Naomi Campbell.