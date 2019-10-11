What do Gemma Collins and Eleven from Stranger Things have in common? Superpowers, apparently. The GC has been making yet more bold claims on her BBC podcast – this time saying she has special abilities like the character from the hit Netflix show.

Rex/Shutterstock Gemma Collins

Gemma said she could “see and feel things that others didn’t” when she was younger, as well as claiming to get “heavy breasts” when there is a full moon. Speaking on her Radio 1 podcast, she said: “When I was younger, like, I didn’t really understand that I could feel things that maybe other people didn’t or see things that other people didn’t. “It’s only when I watched Stranger Things… now I feel like Millie Bobby Brown and I get it.”

Netflix Eleven from Stranger Things

And while some may be doubting Gemma’s claims, her admission would certainly explain the time she said she’d seen a ghost in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Gemma went on to state her belief that a full moon affects her body, saying: “I don’t know about you but my breasts get so heavy on a full moon. Literally I can barely move. “They fill with water. When I looked into this, the moon’s made up of water and that can affect water within.” And if that wasn’t enough, Gemma then called for any aliens listening to her podcast to get in touch with her as she’s a firm believer in the extra terrestrial too. Calling out to them, she said: “Aliens if you can hear me please, I’ve got lots of land here where we live. “There’s lots of green fields. Land your UFOs where I live, I wanna talk to you, I wanna hug you, I wanna meet you. I’m not scared of aliens.”

Mark R. Milan via Getty Images Gemma is a big believer in the supernatural