Overall, Casey, Riley and Jessie have been the most popular unisex names across the U.S. since 1910, Net Credit noted, after analyzing more than 100 years of Social Security Administration data.

And, the most popular unisex name in 2018 was Avery, according to Nameberry.

Parents are opting for more gender-neutral options

A recent study found that 63 per cent of Canadian millennial parents are raising their kids to be more gender-neutral. More and more are parents choosing clothes and toys that don’t ascribe to gender stereotypes, and some are not assigning their children genders at all. Much of the motivation comes from the volumes of research on how gender stereotypes are harmful and can have life-long impacts (for all genders).

Some companies market toward kids have followed suit by introducing clothing lines and toys that buck these stereotypes. Last week, for example, Mattel (the maker of Barbie) announced an entire line of gender-inclusive dolls.

These popular names work for every gender

If you want to pick a unisex baby name, here are some gorgeous choices:

Harper

Nameberry calls Harper “red hot” in terms of popularity. It means “harp player.” Need some inspo? How about Harper Lee, famous author of To Kill A Mockingbird?

Kai

The name Kai means “sea” in Hawaiian, which is just so lovely. It’s a multicultural name with Hawaiian, Japanese (it means “forgiveness” in Japan), Navajo (“willow tree”), Maori (“food”) and Scandinavian origins (where it means “earth”). The moniker has been rising steadily in popularity since the 1950s, according to the Bump.

Parker

Parker is the 5th-most popular unisex name in the U.S., according to Nameberry (actress Parker Posey, anyone?). The name means “park keeper.”

Ari

Ari can be a shorter version of Ariana (thanks to the famous pop star), and is also a nickname for Ariel. The Hebrew moniker means “lion of God.”