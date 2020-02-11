George Conway Suggests Why 'Vindictive' Trump May Need To Be Impeached Again

Conservative attorney George Conway has penned a scorching op-ed about President Donald Trump, in the wake of the president’s firing of two witnesses who testified in the House impeachment inquiry.

Conway, who is married to the president’s counselor Kellyanne Conway, opened his Washington Post article with a quote from Trump following his Senate acquittal Thursday. “We’ll probably have to do it again, because these people have gone stone-cold crazy,” the president riffed on impeachment in the East Room.

Conway posited that, the very next day, Trump demonstrated “precisely why he could be destined to achieve that ignominious fate” with his “retaliatory” dismissals.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top National Security Council official on Ukraine, was fired and escorted from the White House on Friday. Some hours later, European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland was also fired. Both provided key testimony in the House inquiry. Army Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, Alexander Vindman’s twin brother, was also dismissed.

“With essentially no pretense about why he was doing it, the president brazenly retaliated Friday against two witnesses who gave truthful testimony in the House’s impeachment inquiry,” Conway wrote in the article, published Monday.

“Trump essentially admitted his retaliatory motive on Saturday, when he tweeted that he sacked Vindman in part for having ‘reported contents of my “perfect” calls incorrectly.’”