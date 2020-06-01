George Floyd's Brother Says Trump Was Dismissive On Condolence Call

A condolence phone call from President Donald Trump ended up frustrating George Floyd’s brother, who said Trump “didn’t give [him] the opportunity to even speak.”

“It hurt me,” Philonise Floyd said in an interview Saturday on MSNBC. Floyd’s brother George died Monday during an arrest by white police officers in Minneapolis. He was 46.

The call with Trump was “so fast,” Floyd told the Reverend Al Sharpton on “Politics Nation.”

“He didn’t give me the opportunity to even speak,” Floyd said, as his son Brandon sat beside him. “It was hard. I was trying to talk to him, but he just kept, like, pushing me off, like: ‘I don’t want to hear what you’re talking about.’”