'He's Gonna Change The World': George Floyd's Family Remembers The Man They Lost

The world knows the 46-year-old Black man who was killed last month by a Minneapolis police officer as George Floyd. His family and friends, however, knew him as a gentle giant, referred to in closer circles as Perry Jr. or Big Floyd. He loved sports and, according to the funeral program, “was known for giving the best bear hugs.” He was a father of five, grandfather of two and brother of six.

“He was a pesky little rascal. But we all loved him,” Floyd’s aunt Kathleen McGee said with a low chuckle Tuesday during the funeral service for Floyd.

Nearly a dozen lawmakers, artists and activists spoke at Floyd’s service at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, where Floyd grew up. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), the Rev. Al Sharpton and R&B singer Ne-Yo were among the high-profile mourners who were there to support the Floyd family. Former Vice President Joe Biden, who met privately with the Floyd family on Monday, spoke via a pre-recorded video played during the service.

They spoke about the injustice of his death on May 25, after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. They talked about what needs to be done to address police brutality and racism against Black people, a fight Floyd became a symbol for when his death launched worldwide protests. But Floyd wasn’t just a symbol. He was a man. And at the funeral, his aunt, siblings and niece gave a glimpse into who Big Floyd was before his death reignited a movement.

“I thank God for giving me my own personal Superman,” George’s sister LaTonya Floyd said through tears during the service.

Floyd’s niece Brooke Williams spoke about how close he was with his mother, who died a few years ago. Floyd could be heard calling out “Mama!” in the video of the officer fatally restraining him. He was buried next to his mother at a cemetery in Pearland, Texas.

“I believe my grandmother was right there with open arms saying, ‘Come home, baby. You shouldn’t feel this pain,’” Brooke Williams said.