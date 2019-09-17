George Pell Appeals To Australia's High Court To Overturn Child Sex Abuse Conviction

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Lawyers for ex-Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell on Tuesday filed an appeal to Australia’s High Court in a final bid to overturn his conviction for sexually abusing two 13-year-old choir boys, the High Court said.

Pell, once the third-most powerful figure in the Roman Catholic Church, is seeking leave to appeal the state of Victoria’s Court of Appeal ruling which upheld his conviction on five charges of abusing two boys at St Patrick’s Cathedral in the late 1990s when he was archbishop of Melbourne.

By a 2-1 majority, the Court of Appeal in August ruled that “it was open to the jury to be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Cardinal Pell was guilty of the offences charged”, with the majority finding Pell’s accuser was not a liar or a fantasist.