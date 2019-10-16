People Are Raging At CNN Over George W. Bush And Ellen DeGeneres Debate Question

Almost three hours into the Democratic debate Tuesday night, neither the presidential candidates nor viewers seemed all too impressed when CNN host Anderson Cooper wrapped up the night with a question about Ellen DeGeneres and George W. Bush’s friendship ― despite not bringing up climate change once.

“Last week, Ellen Degeneres was criticised after she and former President George W. Bush were seen laughing together at a football game. Ellen defended their friendship, saying, ‘We’re all different and I think that we’ve forgotten that that’s OK, that we’re all different,’” Cooper said at the conclusion of the debate. “So in that spirit, we’d like you to tell us about a friendship that you’ve had that would surprise us and what impacts it’s had on you and your beliefs.”

“The Daily Show” was quick to mock the moment with a picture of the faces of Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden: