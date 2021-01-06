WASHINGTON – As Republicans assess the future of their party following their seventh popular vote loss in eight presidential elections, the biggest remaining unknown could become clear this week in a longtime Republican Party bastion that two months ago flipped to Democrat Joe Biden. Republican losses in the pair of Georgia runoff elections Tuesday would throw control of the Senate to Democrats, giving them control of the White House and both chambers of Congress for the first time in a decade — and adding an exclamation point to President Donald Trump’s November loss. Trump became just the fourth president in a century to fail to win reelection, and his refusal to concede and continued lies that Democrats “stole” it from him have put off the sort of analysis that the party undertook after losing to incumbent Barack Obama in 2012. Suddenly losing the Senate as well could heighten the party’s sense of urgency. “Then all of a sudden there’s some questioning,” said one longtime Republican National Committee member, who spoke to HuffPost on condition of anonymity. The RNC member added that Trump would certainly get some of the blame: “He’s inserted himself in the results.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga., left) speaks as President Donald Trump and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) listen at a campaign rally in Valdosta, Georgia, on Dec. 5.

Trump lost Georgia by 11,779 votes on November 3. The state's two Republican senators were both also on the ballot. David Perdue sought his second six-year term. Kelly Loeffler — who was appointed to replace former GOP Senator Johnny Isakson in 2016 — wanted to win the final two years of that term. Neither won outright in November, and both now face runoffs against Democratic challengers.

Flipboard CLOSE If either Perdue or Loeffler wins, Kentucky Republican Senator Mitch McConnell will remain majority leader, thereby giving the party a continued level of influence in Washington. But if Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock both win, it would create a 50-50 tie in the chamber, and Vice President Kamala Harris would be able to cast any tie-breaking vote. Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer of New York would become the new majority leader. Trump held a rally for both Loeffler and Perdue in early December — during which he mostly complained about the election he lost a month earlier — and held a second one on Monday. Some Republicans, including many of the most vocal Trump critics, said that the party deserves to lose both of the Georgia Senate seats for failing to stand up to Trump over the past five years. Doing so might be the best path forward to reclaim its independence from him, they added. “Clean house and rebuild from the wilderness. Loyalty has become the qualification, and it’s allowed insane and unqualified people to rise to the top,” said a former Republican National Committee (RNC) official, also on condition of anonymity. “Until that’s fixed, I’m not sure the GOP deserves to be in power.” Of course, whether most Republicans — especially those with presidential ambitions themselves — even want to reclaim the party Trump hijacked five years ago remains unclear.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Senator Kelly Loeffler speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a campaign rally in Georgia on Monday.