Neighbours star Georgie Stone has praised Sam Smith for announcing they’d no longer be using “he” pronouns six months after coming out as non-binary.

Georgie, 19, the first trans person to take on a full-time role in the Aussie soap, said she’s “proud” of the British musician’s openness with their fans in a time when “they/them pronouns are often ignored or not understood”.

“I’m so proud of Sam Smith for feeling brave enough to come out as non-binary. It’s hard taking that step, let alone with the entire public watching. This is a great opportunity for people to learn about using pronouns respectfully, especially they/them pronouns that are often ignored or not understood,” Georgie told HuffPost Australia.

“I hope Sam is treated with the respect and love they deserve.”