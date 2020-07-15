Ghislaine Maxwell Denied Bail After Pleading Not Guilty To Sex Abuse Charges

Ghislaine Maxwell has been denied bail by a US court after she pleaded not guilty to sex abuse charges.

At a federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday, Maxwell, 58, pleaded not guilty to six criminal charges, including four related to transporting minors for illegal sexual acts and two for perjury.

A judge later decided not to grant bail to Maxwell, 58, as prosecutors argue Maxwell posed a flight risk.

US district judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan presided over the arraignment hearing for Maxwell, who prosecutors have accused of helping Epstein recruit and eventually abuse girls from 1994 to 1997 and lying about her role in depositions in 2016.

“Not guilty, your honour,” Maxwell said, after the judge asked her how she wished to plead to the charges. She waived the public reading of the indictment

Maxwell appeared by video from the Brooklyn jail where she is being held. Maxwell had her hair pulled back and was wearing a brown T-shirt and tortoiseshell glasses.

The wealthy socialite’s lawyers sought a bail package including a $5 million bond and home confinement with electronic monitoring. Prosecutors wanted Maxwell to remain in detention and opposed her bid for bail, calling her an “extreme” flight risk with no reason to stay in the United States.

Prosecutors said her wealth and multiple citizenships - American, French and British - also supported the need for detention.

Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend and longtime associate, was arrested on July 2 in Bradford, New Hampshire, where authorities said she was hiding out at a 156-acre (63 hectares) property she bought in December in an all-cash transaction with her identity shielded. Maxwell has been held since July 6 at the Metropolitan Detention Center, a Brooklyn jail.