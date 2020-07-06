Ghislaine Maxwell Would 'Never Say Anything' About Prince Andrew, Friend Claims

Ghislaine Maxwell would “never” disclose information about the Duke of York in the case surrounding paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, her friend has claimed. Former investment banker Laura Goldman said the British socialite regarded Prince Andrew as a friend and was “never going to say anything” about him to investigators. It comes as Maxwell appeared in court in the US on Thursday accused of helping disgraced financier Epstein “identify, befriend and groom” multiple girls, including one as young as 14. The duke, who is a former friend of Epstein, has since been urged to provide information to the investigation by a US attorney.

AP/PA Images Audrey Strauss, acting United States attorney for the southern district of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell.

Goldman, who claims to have known Maxwell since she moved to the US, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday she would “have to” go for a plea deal with prosecutors. Asked if Maxwell would speak about the duke as part of the investigation, Goldman said: “She has always told me she would never, ever say anything about him. “I think she felt he was her friend and she was never going to say anything about him. “She felt in the 90s when her father died that Prince Andrew was there for her.” Goldman said she last spoke to Maxwell “a couple of weeks ago” prior to her arrest in New Hampshire on Thursday, adding: “She knew she was coming to the end of the road.” She claimed Maxwell was a “victim” of Epstein and was always “a little afraid” of him. Goldman said: “I think she thought if she did one more grooming, found him one more girl, he would marry her. Is that okay? No. “She honestly thought at the end of the day she would be Mrs Jeffrey Epstein and that was the prize she wanted.”

zz/KGC-492/STAR MAX/IPx Prince Andrew.