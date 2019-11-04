'Gilmore Girls' Actor Brian Tarantina Dies At 60

Actor Brian Tarantina, who became a staple in Amy Sherman-Palladino’s “Gilmore Girls” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” has died at age 60.

Tarantina was found in his New York apartment on Saturday morning, a police spokesperson confirmed to HuffPost, after authorities responded to a call about an unconscious man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the cause of death remains unknown, a representative for the actor said he had “been ill lately” and was recovering at home.

“He was recently in the hospital and was in the process of recuperating from what I believe to be a heart-related issue,” Tarantina’s representative, Laurie Smith, told People.

“I have known him for years. He was an amazing, very, very talented actor and very sweet person,” Smith told CNN. “I was really shocked and very sad. I’m still shocked.”