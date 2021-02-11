'The Mandalorian' Star Gina Carano Axed After 'Abhorrent' Social Media Posts

Lucasfilm said it’s done with Gina Carano, who played Cara Dune on the Disney+ hit series “The Mandalorian,” after her latest outrageous social media posts.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” the company said in a statement cited by media outlets including Deadline. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

The announcement comes after the actor and former MMA star shared a series of inflammatory messages, including one Tuesday comparing the current political climate in the United States to Nazi Germany.

The posts have since been deleted, but her name has trended repeatedly on Twitter in recent months, often with a hashtag such as #FireGinaCarano over posts that have included anti-mask messages about the coronavirus pandemic and right-wing talking points about voter fraud.

Cara Dune appeared throughout Seasons 1 and 2 of “The Mandalorian,” and it certainly seemed as if the character would turn up again, not only in future seasons but also potentially in the upcoming “Rangers of the New Republic” series.

The Hollywood Reporter said the company had planned to announce her in a spinoff in November but backed off over her divisive social media posts.

“They have been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw,” an unnamed source told the website.

