Gina Rodriguez Tries To Apologise For Using Racial Slur In Instagram Story

After posting a video in which she says a racial slur while singing a Fugees song, Gina Rodriguez has shared an apology on her Instagram page ― though plenty of people are noting that she entirely missed the point.

On Tuesday, the actress posted a video on her Instagram Story of herself singing along to the song, “Ready or Not.” In the clip, she clearly says the lyrics, “voodoo / I can do what you do, easy, believe me / Fronting niggas give me hee-bee-gee-bees.”

The response to the video was swift, with people calling out Rodriguez on Twitter.