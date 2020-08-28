Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Girls Aloud on stage in 2012 (L-R) Sarah Harding, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle, Cheryl and Nicola Roberts.

Cheryl shared a broken heart emoji in response to the news while Kimberley said: “My heart is broken. You are so strong and brave and we are with you every step of the way.”

Nadine wrote on Instagram: “I love you!!! You have always been able to achieve miracles when needed!! I am here for all the way & always will be!!.” And Nicola tweeted: “It goes without saying that this is blindsiding. @SarahNHarding you’re so loved and supported.”

It goes without saying that this is blindsiding. @SarahNHarding you’re so loved and supported ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Nicola Maria Roberts (@NicolaRoberts) August 26, 2020

Girls Aloud were formed on ITV’s Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 and went on to become one of the most successful British girl groups of all time. Announcing her diagnosis, Sarah shared a photo of herself in her hospital gown next to machines on Instagram.

She captioned it: “I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot. “I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on. “There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes. “Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body. “I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can. “I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn’t my intention. “But last week it was mentioned online that I had been seen in hospital, so I feel now is the time to let people know what’s going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so.” She added: “My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes. “I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on. In the meantime I hope you’ll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time. “Sending you all so much love….xx”

PA Sarah Harding

Other stars sent messages of support following Sarah’s announcement. Steps singer Ian H Watkins also commented on her Instagram post, writing: “Sending HUGE” followed by three red-hearted emojis. He added: “Stay strong xx We’re all behind you xx.” Loose Women panellist Carol McGiffin, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014, voiced her support for Sarah on the ITV show. The 60-year-old presenter, who underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiotherapy during her own treatment, said telling others was “the hardest thing”.

'I wish her so much love. I just wish her the best.'



We're sending all of our love to Sarah Harding, who has revealed she's been diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 38. pic.twitter.com/zgdvsd85OW — Loose Women (@loosewomen) August 26, 2020