Giuliana Rancic Misses Emmys Red Carpet After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Longtime E! host and awards show correspondent Giuliana Rancic was absent from the 2020 Emmy Awards red carpet because she tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video message shared by E!, Rancic said she will miss the show because she and her entire family tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet, I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly. But unfortunately this year is just so different. As part of E! and NBC Universal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I’m thankful.

Rancic added that she; her husband, Bill; and her son, Duke, are “all doing well and taking care of each other.”

The 46-year-old said that she wishes fans and viewers “all the best, and please protect yourselves and protect those around you.”