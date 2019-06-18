Global Population Could Hit 9.7 Billion By 2050, UN Predicts

The world’s population is getting older and growing at a slower pace but is still expected to increase from 7.7 billion now to 9.7 billion in 2050, the United Nations has said.

The UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs’ Population Division said in a report that world population could reach a peak of nearly 11 billion around the end of the century.

But Population Division director John Wilmoth cautioned that because 2100 is many decades away this outcome “is not certain, and in the end the peak could come earlier or later, at a lower or higher level of total population”.

The new projections indicate that nine countries will be responsible for more than half the projected growth between now and 2050: India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Congo, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Indonesia, Egypt and the US.

In sub-Saharan Africa, population is projected to nearly double by 2050, the report said.

Under-secretary general for economic and social affairs Lu Zhenmin said: “Many of the fastest growing populations are in the poorest countries, where population growth brings additional challenges in the effort to eradicate poverty,” promote gender equality and improve health care and education.